Aritzia Inc (ATZ) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s previous close.
ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.43.
Shares of Aritzia (ATZ) traded down 0.37% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. 290,675 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Aritzia has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.40.
In other Aritzia news, insider David John Maciver sold 81,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$1,134,364.00. Also, Director Jennifer Michelle Wong Neal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $152,580 in the last quarter.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc operates as a design house and fashion retailer of womens apparel and accessories. It designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves.
