Aritzia Inc (ATZ) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.43.

Get Aritzia Inc alerts:

Shares of Aritzia (ATZ) traded down 0.37% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. 290,675 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Aritzia has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/aritzia-inc-atz-pt-lowered-to-c20-00.html.

In other Aritzia news, insider David John Maciver sold 81,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$1,134,364.00. Also, Director Jennifer Michelle Wong Neal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $152,580 in the last quarter.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc operates as a design house and fashion retailer of womens apparel and accessories. It designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves.

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.