Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,641,429.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,798,714.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $69,943.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,291,390.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,478 shares of company stock worth $70,872,012. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) traded up 2.01% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.11. 12,078,627 shares of the company were exchanged. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $192.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.28.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.
NVIDIA Corporation Profile
Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
