Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) Stock

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Blackhawk Network Holdings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 71,649.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,416,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,926 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings in the first quarter valued at $109,418,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings in the second quarter valued at $52,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 23.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,455,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 11.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,932,000 after purchasing an additional 268,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ HAWK) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,159 shares. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The firm’s market cap is $2.51 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAWK. BidaskClub upgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

In related news, CFO Jerry N. Ulrich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $3,386,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Tate sold 18,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $800,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,212 shares of company stock worth $4,298,465. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

