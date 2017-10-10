Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Drexel Hamilton currently has a $208.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS AG set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.08 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.61.

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

Shares of Apple (AAPL) opened at 155.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $804.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Drexel Hamilton” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/apple-inc-aapl-given-buy-rating-at-drexel-hamilton.html.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $9,775,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $948,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 852.4% during the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.