Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Drexel Hamilton currently has a $208.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS AG set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.08 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.61.
Shares of Apple (AAPL) opened at 155.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $804.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $164.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $9,775,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $948,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 852.4% during the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.