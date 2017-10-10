Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APLE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE APLE) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 642,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,455.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,041,357 shares in the company, valued at $176,928,710.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $794,950 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of September 13, 2017, the Company owned 237 hotels, with more than 30,000 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 33 states.

