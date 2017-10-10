Apache Corporation (APA) Given “Hold” Rating at Scotiabank

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APA. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Apache Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apache Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price target on Apache Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on Apache Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Apache Corporation alerts:

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE APA) traded down 6.04% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 6,575,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Apache Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company’s market capitalization is $16.41 billion.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Apache Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Corporation will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Apache Corporation (APA) Given “Hold” Rating at Scotiabank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/apache-corporation-apa-given-hold-rating-at-scotiabank.html.

In related news, Director George D. Lawrence purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $38,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,528.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.32 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $235,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Apache Corporation by 18.0% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 396,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apache Corporation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache Corporation in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Apache Corporation by 52.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 39,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Apache Corporation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 184,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.