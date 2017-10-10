Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,002 ($13.17) and last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.17). Approximately 1,750,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,854,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981 ($12.90).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of Antofagasta plc in a report on Monday, June 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Antofagasta plc in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 690 ($9.07) to GBX 760 ($9.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 777.16 ($10.22).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 983.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 876.28. The firm’s market cap is GBX 9.88 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%.

Antofagasta plc Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

