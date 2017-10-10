AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get AngioDynamics Inc. alerts:

Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ ANGO) opened at 16.80 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.81 million, a PE ratio of 169.70 and a beta of 1.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/angiodynamics-inc-ango-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,724.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $396,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,683,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 32.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 279,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.