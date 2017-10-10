Analyzing Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) & Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXAV)

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) and Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXAV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and Twenty-First Century Fox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twenty-First Century Fox 10.36% 22.47% 7.20% Twenty-First Century Fox 8.25% 13.07% 4.41%

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Twenty-First Century Fox does not pay a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twenty-First Century Fox and Twenty-First Century Fox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twenty-First Century Fox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Twenty-First Century Fox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Twenty-First Century Fox’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Twenty-First Century Fox is more favorable than Twenty-First Century Fox.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and Twenty-First Century Fox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twenty-First Century Fox $28.50 billion 1.69 $7.11 billion $1.59 16.33 Twenty-First Century Fox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Twenty-First Century Fox has higher revenue and earnings than Twenty-First Century Fox.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox beats Twenty-First Century Fox on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution. The Television segment is engaged in the operation of broadcast television stations and the broadcasting of network programming in the United States. The Filmed Entertainment segment is engaged in the production and acquisition of live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in all formats in all entertainment media, and the production and licensing of television programming around the world. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment consists primarily of corporate overhead and eliminations, and other businesses.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

