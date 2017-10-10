Analyzing Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and The Competition

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) is one of 26 public companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Healthcare Trust of America to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $504.67 million $301.67 million 142.57 Healthcare Trust of America Competitors $863.81 million $523.61 million 39.11

Healthcare Trust of America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 1 7 1 3.00 Healthcare Trust of America Competitors 128 706 641 12 2.36

Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America’s peers have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 6.07% 1.42% 0.70% Healthcare Trust of America Competitors 38.21% 8.11% 4.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 581.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 125.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America peers beat Healthcare Trust of America on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of approximately 17.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included MOBs, such as single-tenant and multi-tenant, and other healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and senior care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio had 355 buildings located in 31 states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Utah.

