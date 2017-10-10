Analysts Set Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Primo Water Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primo Water Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Billy D. Prim sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $12,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,088,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Mcquilkin sold 16,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $187,282.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,858 shares of company stock worth $12,639,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation by 20.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ PRMW) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,184 shares. The firm’s market cap is $324.96 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Primo Water Corporation has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $15.39.

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Primo Water Corporation had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Corporation will post ($0.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corporation Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

