Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 682.60 ($8.97).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Novae Group Plc alerts:

In other Novae Group Plc news, insider Reeken Patel purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £442.89 ($582.29).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Novae Group Plc (NVA) Price Target at $682.60” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/analysts-set-novae-group-plc-nva-price-target-at-682-60.html.

Novae Group Plc (LON NVA) remained flat at GBX 714.00 during midday trading on Friday. 211,402 shares of the company traded hands. Novae Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 490.32 and a 1-year high of GBX 850.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 452.68 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 706.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.56.

Novae Group Plc Company Profile

Novae Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Property; Casualty, and Marine, Aviation & Political Risk (MAP). The Property segment comprises approximately 10 underwriting units.

Receive News & Ratings for Novae Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novae Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.