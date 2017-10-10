Analysts Set Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GARS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Monday, August 14th.

In other Garrison Capital news, CFO Brian S. Chase bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $372,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Garrison Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Garrison Capital (GARS) remained flat at $8.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Garrison Capital has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Garrison Capital will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

