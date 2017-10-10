Analysts Set First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $21.00 price target on First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald L. Larsen sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $302,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,022 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 140.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,493,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 871,347 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in First Foundation by 100.2% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,450,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after buying an additional 725,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 572,520 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $4,926,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in First Foundation by 103.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 294,031 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ FFWM) traded up 1.38% on Friday, hitting $18.40. 54,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $634.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.67. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company that provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

