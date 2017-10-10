Analysts Set Expectations for Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s FY2019 Earnings (RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Richelieu Hardware (RCH) traded down 1.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,408 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, insider Christian Dion sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.56, for a total value of C$31,560.00. Also, insider Guy Grenier sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.17, for a total value of C$408,559.00. Insiders sold a total of 167,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,172 in the last quarter.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. is a distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. The Company’s product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, window and door hardware, glass hardware and floor protection products.

