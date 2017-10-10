Analysts Set Covestro AG (1COV) Price Target at $74.07

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.07 ($87.14).

A number of analysts have commented on 1COV shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Covestro AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Independent Research GmbH set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Covestro AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Covestro AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR 1COV) traded down 1.811% on Friday, reaching €70.601. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570 shares. The company has a market cap of €14.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.708. Covestro AG has a 52-week low of €50.70 and a 52-week high of €76.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.74 and a 200 day moving average of €67.96.

About Covestro AG

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

