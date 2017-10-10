Analysts Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $222.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.70 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings posted sales of $217.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings will report full-year sales of $222.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.90 million to $833.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $876.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $876.70 million to $877.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.28 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 90.52% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Forward View set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ifs Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/analysts-expect-sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-inc-spwh-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-222-03-million.html.

In related news, Director Kay L. Toolson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Barker bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the first quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the second quarter worth $109,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 270,346 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.80. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.74.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.