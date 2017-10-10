Analysts Expect Cray Inc (CRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Cray also reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. Cray had a net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Cray’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAY. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cray in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cray by 141,789.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cray by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,959,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,064,000 after purchasing an additional 326,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cray by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 291,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cray by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,501,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 279,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) traded up 2.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 235,735 shares of the company were exchanged. Cray has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.06 million, a P/E ratio of 291.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

