Analysts Anticipate White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) to Post ($3.41) EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 231 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) opened at 857.45 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $815.04 and a 12 month high of $948.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $861.35 and a 200 day moving average of $864.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.53.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.20 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group will post ($11.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Mountains Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 17th that allows the company to repurchase 500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,566,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9,312.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,984,000 after buying an additional 185,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,828,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 73,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,785,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The OneBeacon segment consists of the operations of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.

