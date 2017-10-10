Analysts Anticipate TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TIM Participacoes.

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE TSU) opened at 18.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.55. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the second quarter worth $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 135.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the second quarter worth $256,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

