Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) to report sales of $289.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.80 million. Cincinnati Bell reported sales of $312.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year sales of $289.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell Inc alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.28 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 58,412.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at $19,007,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at $13,143,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,468,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) traded down 0.24% on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 216,025 shares. The company has a market cap of $870.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.54 Million” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/analysts-anticipate-cincinnati-bell-inc-cbb-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-289-54-million.html.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.