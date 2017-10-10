Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

ASYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Amtech Systems (ASYS) traded up 1.45% on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. 139,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 million, a PE ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 2.11. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

