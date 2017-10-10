Amphenol Corporation (APH) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen and Company

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Cowen and Company’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amphenol Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Amphenol Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) traded up 0.21% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.73. 65,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Amphenol Corporation had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 110,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $8,578,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,916,676.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,200 shares of company stock worth $33,886,886 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,061,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,356,586,000 after buying an additional 18,339,185 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 1,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,597,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $782,311,000 after buying an additional 9,996,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,663,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after buying an additional 928,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,794,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,120,464,000 after buying an additional 914,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 900,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

