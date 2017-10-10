Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWO) opened at 180.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

