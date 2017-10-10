Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 162.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,904 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Range Resources Corporation worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 482,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Ralph Lowe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,267 shares in the company, valued at $458,358.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) opened at 19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Range Resources Corporation had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Range Resources Corporation’s payout ratio is 100.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.34.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

