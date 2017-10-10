American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) opened at 21.59 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.62 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 1,372,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,968,848.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,889,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,569 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 569,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 90,469 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

