American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) opened at 29.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.52. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $819.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.83 million. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.48%. American Equity Investment Life Holding’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 4.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,049,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 12.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 66,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

