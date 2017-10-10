America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail & Mortgage Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get America First Multifamily Investors L.P. alerts:

6.7% of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. 33.34% 6.63% 2.09% America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Competitors 14.79% -27.48% 0.87%

Volatility and Risk

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. 0 1 0 0 2.00 America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Competitors 108 447 479 12 2.38

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.83%. Given America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. pays out 156.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. N/A N/A 18.98 America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Competitors $678.45 million $169.32 million 12.27

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. competitors beat America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties. Its segments are Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) Investments. Its Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of its portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties, which are not financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by the Company, but which it intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.