Ameren Corporation (AEE) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,575 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Ameren Corporation worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Ameren Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE AEE) traded up 0.61% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 80,386 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $60.91.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Ameren Corporation had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.11%. Ameren Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren Corporation’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ameren Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Ameren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Ameren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Ameren Corporation

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

