Amalgamated Bank Sells 48 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE VSH) opened at 20.50 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $644.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.19 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.34%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Vishay Intertechnology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

