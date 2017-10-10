Amalgamated Bank Has $321,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 25.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries Incorporated alerts:

In other news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $28,408.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott J. Giacobbe sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $442,872.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock worth $618,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) opened at 42.77 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.07 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 251.86%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/amalgamated-bank-has-321000-holdings-in-abm-industries-incorporated-abm.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.