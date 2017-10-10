Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,743 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) opened at 24.66 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge Properties LP (UELP or the Operating Partnership) serves as its partnership subsidiary and owns, through affiliates, all of its real estate properties and other assets.

