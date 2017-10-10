Alpine Global Management LLC Reduces Position in VALE S.A. (VALE)

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VALE S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342,577 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in VALE were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VALE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VALE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VALE by 1.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VALE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VALE by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE S.A. (VALE) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 6,031,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.52. VALE S.A. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

VALE (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. VALE had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that VALE S.A. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Vetr downgraded shares of VALE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.26 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $12.50) on shares of VALE in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VALE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of VALE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VALE in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VALE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

