Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSE:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 476,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 99,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $473,000.

Shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSE:OIH) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 738,438 shares of the stock traded hands. Market Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

Market Vectors Oil Services ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (the Fund) is a non-diversified investment company. The Fund seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors United States Listed Oil Services 25 Index (MVOIHTR). The Index is a rules-based index intended to track the overall performance of 25 of the United States listed publicly traded oil services companies.

