Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $992.31 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,200.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,210.00 target price (up from $1,170.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,053.55 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,080.00 target price (up from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,052.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.30% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $989.35. The company had a trading volume of 267,767 shares. Alphabet has a one year low of $743.59 and a one year high of $1,008.61. The company has a market capitalization of $685.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $949.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

