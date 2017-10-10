Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) is one of 18 public companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 6 11 0 2.56 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Competitors 71 392 764 10 2.58

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $15.19, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.66 billion $160.09 million -13.19 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Competitors $376.98 million $34.79 million 8.40

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions -11.54% 5.97% 1.96% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Competitors -18.12% -11.70% -2.05%

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions peers beat Allscripts Healthcare Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Allscripts) delivers information technology (IT) solutions and services to help healthcare organizations. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, Population Health, and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions. The Population Health segment includes the sale of health management and coordinated care solutions, which focus on hospitals, health systems, other care facilities and accountable care organizations (ACOs). The Netsmart segment provides software and technology solutions to the health and human services industry, which includes behavioral health, addiction treatment, intellectual and developmental disability services, child and family services and public health segments, as well as to post-acute home care organizations.

