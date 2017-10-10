Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMOT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) opened at 27.08 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 240,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

