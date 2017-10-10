Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) opened at 21.94 on Tuesday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund invests in a combination of convertible securities, debt and other income-producing instruments and common stocks and other equity securities.

