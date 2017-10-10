Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.7844880251417 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) traded down 0.14% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 141,468 shares. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, formerly AGIC Convertible & Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

