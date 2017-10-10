Allianz SE (ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS AG set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €197.00 ($231.76) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €221.00 ($260.00) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Securities set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.14 ($223.70).

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 193.707 on Monday. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €134.12 and a 52-week high of €194.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €184.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €177.60. The company has a market cap of €86.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.784.

