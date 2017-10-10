Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,420 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE MDU) opened at 26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.91. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 66.96%.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,519.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

