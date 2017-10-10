Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.18 Million Position in Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Haemonetics Corporation worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics Corporation by 48,854.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics Corporation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics Corporation by 24.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,655,000 after purchasing an additional 277,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Haemonetics Corporation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics Corporation by 41.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 227,941 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) opened at 46.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.40 and a beta of 0.87. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Haemonetics Corporation had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Haemonetics Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Haemonetics Corporation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Haemonetics Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Haemonetics Corporation Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

