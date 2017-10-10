Allete (ALE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Allete (NYSE:ALE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allete earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7675644006913 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Allete (ALE) opened at 78.08 on Tuesday. Allete has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.50 million. Allete had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Allete’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allete will post $3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. ValuEngine cut Allete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Allete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Capital upped their price objective on Allete from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 2,500 shares of Allete stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Allete Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

