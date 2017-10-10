Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239,320 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Allegheny Technologies worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Pennant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $55,750,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,725,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,830 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth $13,737,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,405,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 805,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 5,464,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,949,000 after purchasing an additional 531,155 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) opened at 23.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $880.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

