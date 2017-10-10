Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Akzo Nobel NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) opened at 30.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. Akzo Nobel NV has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Akzo Nobel NV had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel NV will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Specialty Chemicals, and Corporate and other. The Decorative Paints segment’s business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative Paints Asia, and Decorative Paints Latin America.

