Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Receives Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.37.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 50.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $71.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post $2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $234,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,451.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 21,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $1,011,098.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,016. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,447 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

