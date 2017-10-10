AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 373,465 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of AK Steel Holding Corporation worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 78.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 57,482 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE AKS) opened at 5.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.91. AK Steel Holding Corporation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.39.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. AK Steel Holding Corporation had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 735.25%. AK Steel Holding Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Corporation will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.20 to $6.24 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AK Steel Holding Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

AK Steel Holding Corporation Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

