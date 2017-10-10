AHL Partners LLP Buys 3,490 Shares of MSCI Inc (MSCI)

AHL Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. BidaskClub lowered MSCI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS AG increased their target price on MSCI from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $231,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,048.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI Inc (MSCI) opened at 121.54 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $121.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post $3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

