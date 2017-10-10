AHL Partners LLP Acquires 96,489 Shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR)

AHL Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 287.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,489 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Bruker Corporation worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker Corporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,832,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after acquiring an additional 277,111 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker Corporation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Bruker Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,075,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker Corporation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,667,000 after acquiring an additional 123,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bruker Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Bruker Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR) opened at 30.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Bruker Corporation had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In other Bruker Corporation news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $631,198.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,955.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,791,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,106,062.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation Company Profile

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

