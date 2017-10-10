Agrium Inc. (AGU) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.55% of Agrium worth $69,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agrium by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Agrium by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agrium by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agrium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agrium Inc. (NYSE AGU) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. 41,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.62. Agrium Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agrium in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Agrium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agrium from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Agrium to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Agrium in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

